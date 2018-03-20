Trump shakes up legal team

(NBC NEWS) President Trump ignored questions Monday as to whether he’ll fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and his recent Twitter-slamming of Mueller’s Russia investigation didn’t quash any speculation.

Despite repeated denials by the White House that Mueller’s job is in jeopardy, Republicans are warning the President not to fire him.

“It would be the stupidest thing that anybody could do,” said Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah.

As lawmakers consider taking action to protect Mueller, the President is beefing up his legal team.

Mr. Trump is bringing on former prosecutor Joseph Digenova, who has pushed the idea the FBI and Justice Department tried to frame the President to clear Hillary Clinton.

