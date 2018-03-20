The CW Season Finale Dates

(CW) – The season finales of the CW shows are coming up as early this April!
Here are the dates for each show’s season finale:
- Monday, April 9 at 8:00PM: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- Tuesday, April 17 at 9:00PM: Black Lightning
- Friday, April 20 at a new time of 8:00PM: Jane the Virgin
- Wednesday, May 16 at 8:00PM: Riverdale
- Thursday, May 17: Supernatural at 8:00PM, followed by Arrow at 9:00PM
- Friday, May 18 at 8:00PM: Dynasty
- Tuesday, May 22 at 8:00PM: The Flash
- Monday, May 28 at 9:00PM: iZombie
The Season Premiere of The Originals airs on Friday, April 20th and the Season Premiere of The 100 airs on Tuesday, April 24th.