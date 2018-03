DEERFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are mourning the loss of a police dog who died after undergoing emergency surgery Tuesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, K-9 Riggs was assigned to Trooper Sean Kenney.

Kenney first noticed Riggs’ symptoms Monday.

These symptoms prompted Kenney to take Riggs to North King Animal Clinic, where he underwent emergency surgery due to a natural blockage.

However, Riggs had suffered a tear in his intestine and the damage was unable to be repaired.