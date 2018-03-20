Body found along train tracks in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was found along the train tracks in the western Hampden County town of Russell late Tuesday morning.

Russell Fire Chief Michael Morrisey told 22News the body was discovered just before noon Tuesday by residents who live in the area of 130 Valley View Avenue.

As the 1:15PM the body was still on the tracks behind the old Strathmore Paper Mill.

Russell Police, the Russell Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police and CSX Railroad Police are all involved.

22News observed a state police crime scene services van enter the area. At this point, it is not known whether the person was the victim of a crime. The Hampden County District Attorney’s office will investigate.