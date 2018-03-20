State announces recycling upgrades

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new resource is available through the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to help cities and towns increase the quality of the residential recycling stream.

The Recycling IQ Kit will help municipalities educate residents on how to better recycle in order to remove contaminants from the recycling stream and make those materials more attractive to the world’s commodity markets.

The state encourages residents to recycle at home, work or school. But sometimes items are placed in recycling bins that can contaminate the valuable materials and add handling costs at the local recycling facility. The Recycling IQ Kit provides steps, tools and resources to “Increase the Quality” or IQ of the materials collected locally.

The Recycling IQ Kit was created by MassDEP and The Recycling Partnership. The program has been tested in nearly a dozen Massachusetts communities.The funding also pays for production of signage, mailers and banners and for staff to monitor recycling carts and distribute educational materials.