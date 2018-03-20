Springfield’s Forest Park residents warning neighbors about package thieves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood are warning their neighbors about package thieves.

A viewer sent 22News surveillance footage of a man they say stole a package from their front porch on Westernview Street.

The residents notified police, but some people said they prefer to take advantage of alternate delivery options rather than risk leaving packages on their porch.

“If I have anything delivered it would be probably at the store, where you can pick it up,” Springfield resident Adrienne Osborne told 22News. “Just be watchful, with everything. you have to today.”

Most package delivery companies also allow you to update your personal settings to deliver packages to a rear porch, or only when someone is home to sign for them.