Springfield police at Sabis Charter School following ‘unfounded threat’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are Springfield police officers at Sabis International Charter School Tuesday after a threat was made.

School Director Karen Reuter told 22News the Springfield Police Department was contacted about a potential threat around 10:30 Monday night.

Reuter said police determined that the threat was unfounded after going to the person directly. She said that they would never allow students or staff at the school if they believed it was unsafe.

22News Reporter Ciara Speller is covering this story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.