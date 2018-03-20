Springfield PD: 13-year-old arrested, charged with making false school bomb threats

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A thirteen-year-old is in police custody after police say they made threats towards a school Monday night.

Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police Department told 22News the 13-year-old was charged with making a false bomb threat.

SPD arrest 13 yr old – related to an Instagram post directed at a school. Not a credible threat. Charged with making a false bomb threat. — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) March 20, 2018

Walsh explained that the threat was made in an Instagram post and made it clear that there is no credible threat.

There is no word on if the 13-year-old is a student at the school or which school was threatened.

As of late Monday night, no Springfield schools have issued a statement regarding the threat.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.