South Hadley High School unveils new in-school restaurant

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley High School unveiled its new bistro restaurant Tuesday morning.

South Hadley High School culinary students now have a real in-school-restaurant. It’s called the “Tigers’ Den” and is designed to provide students with the various skills necessary for employment in the food service industry.

State Senator Stanley Rosenberg was on hand to help introduce the restaurant.

The Culinary Arts program was introduced two years ago and has more than 20 students enrolled. Students receive instruction in commercial cooking, baking, meat preparation, and food service sanitation.

“It’s going to offer the students a real life opportunity to cook,” said South Hadley School Committee member Christine Phillips. “Learn what it’s like to work in a kitchen, learn about the different positions and learn what it takes to run a Bistro like this at our high school.”

In early September, the culinary students cooked their first lunch for teachers, which consisted of bacon cheeseburgers with house smoked bacon, and fries.

Each student wears their own uniform, and is exposed to new culinary arts techniques everyday.