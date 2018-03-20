Secretary of state candidate Josh Zakim calls for election reforms

BOSTON (WWLP)—Secretary of state candidate Josh Zakim is calling on the state to consider election policy changes he says will increase voter turnout and make the election process easier.

At a news conference at the State House Tuesday, Josh Zakim proposed what he calls “common-sense” changes to the election system.

“The secretary of state as the chief elections officer should be fighting and pushing and advocating for more inclusive policies to make it easier, not harder for people to participate in our elections,” Zakim told 22News.

He will be running against current Secretary of State William Glavin who has held the position for more than 20 years. Some of Zakim’s reform proposals include allowing weekend voting for this year’s election, establishing same day registration and expanding early voting.

But Galvin said Zakim is late to the game. The Secretary told 22News he proposed same day registration earlier this year and has spoken to the legislature about his plan.

According to Galvin, his proposal would give money to cities and towns to execute same day registration and hire more staff.

“If somebody could prove that they lived at a new address and had moved from one community or another, they could go in with that proof on election day and vote in the new place but you have to give support to cities and towns to do this,” Galvin said.

Some of the proposed election changes would have to happen through the legislature.

Lawmakers are currently considering election reform bills, including automatic voter registration.