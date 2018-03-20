Seasonal businesses unsure of when to open as winter weather continues into spring

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday might have been the the first day of spring and that means seasonal businesses are itching to open, but they’re going to have to wait a little longer.

Nick’s Nest in Holyoke has not yet been able to open their ice cream window because of recent winter weather.



The manager told 22News they hoped to open on April 1, but if this weather pattern continues, they may have to push that date back.

“People are coming in asking for ice cream, last week in the snow storm someone said can I get a sundae? I said no too early a couple more weeks,” said Liz Spafford.

Nick’s Nest hopes at the latest they can have the ice cream window open by the week of April vacation for kids.



The diner portion of the business is open year round.