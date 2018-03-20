Scholarships offered through Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee

The Springfield Puerto Rican parade committee is teaming up with the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to offer college scholarships. Spokesperson Jade Rivera and Committee Member Adam Gomez visited the show to talk about the scholarship requirements.

To be considered, eligible applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be of Puerto Rican descent.

Have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, or equivalent high school grade.

Be a high school senior or freshman through junior in college, ages of 17 through 25

Be enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college/university, for college students

Have a track record of doing volunteer work or community service.

Participate in an interview with a member(s) of the scholarship selection committee.

All applications are due by March 30, 2018