Residents in South Hadley neighborhood haunted by road full of potholes

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Riverlodge Road leads to condominiums and an apartment complex, and neighbors say it has pothole problems every winter.

But the town, the complex, and the developer can’t agree on who’s responsible for fixing it.

The apartment complex said their management company owns Riverlodge Road, but they believe the town is responsible for plowing and pothole repairs.

Residents just want a solution.

“Horrific, it has been horrific,” South Hadley resident Kimberly Long told 22News. “Nobody wants to take responsibility. I have been to a town meeting, they say that it is a private road, and that the town is not responsible for it.”

Signs and cones have been placed to warn drivers of the potholes ahead.

22News has placed several calls to the town and the property developer. So far, no calls have been returned.