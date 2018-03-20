Real ID applications will require additional documentation to prove your residency

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting next week, Massachusetts residents will have the option to apply for a Real ID, but it will require additional documentation.

“I just got my license. They made me bring two forms of ID, so I brought my birth certificate and my social security card, and I think that’s about it,” said Eric Gallen of Springfield.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Real ID act was passed after 9/11 to create minimum security standards for state issued drivers licenses and ID cards.

On March 26th, Massachusetts residents will have the option to get a Real ID. If you have passport, you will never need a Real ID. However, if you plan to fly or enter federal buildings and don’t have a passport, you’ll need a Real ID by October of 2020.

In addition to your social security number and date of birth, the real ID process will require a third form of documentation.

Sue Como of AAA told 22News, “If you’re getting the Real ID, you’ll need to bring your drivers license, and also a utility bill, a mortgage statement, something that shows your residence in Massachusetts.”

RMV and AAA registry will be out of service Friday, March 23rd and Saturday, March 24th as they update their systems for Real IDs. Online services will also be down.

Massachusetts residents will still have the option to get a regular ID.