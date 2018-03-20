Police notified about hoax threats involving two Springfield schools on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two schools in western Massachusetts were targeted with hoax threats this week.

Springfield police were notified on Monday about two separate incidents involving schools in Springfield being threatened on social media.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News that a 13-year-old student was arrested Monday night after making non-credible bomb threat targeting STEM Middle Academy.

On Tuesday, there were also several police officers at Sabis International Charter School after police were notified about threat made by a student that was later determined to also be a hoax.

22News spoke with a parent following a shooting on Tuesday at a high school in Maryland, who said she’s worried every day.

“You hope everyday that when you send your kids that they are safe,” said Lisa Bush. “I mean it’s school, that’s where you expect them to be the safest but unfortunately with today’s day and age it’s not the case.”

On Sunday a 12-year-old girl was arrested after threatening to shoot students and teachers at Dupont Middle School in Chicopee.

Local police departments told 22News they’re taking every step possible to make sure these situations are under control.

“Our detectives are working hard, they’re investigating every threat, every social media post related to a school and they take them seriously,” said Springfield police spokesman, Ryan Walsh.

Walsh told 22News if a threat is credible the public will be notified immediately.