Parking bans in effect for Wednesday’s winter storm

(WWLP) – Multiple cities and towns have issued parking bans due to this latest snowstorm.

Several communities also have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

Granby – No on-street parking allowed from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 21st, to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22nd.

– No on-street parking allowed from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 21st, to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22nd. Holyoke – No parking on the even side of any street from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 21st, until further notice.

– No parking on the even side of any street from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 21st, until further notice. Ludlow – No on-street parking allowed from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 21st, to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22nd.

– No on-street parking allowed from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 21st, to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22nd. Monson – A parking ban is in effect from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 21st, through 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 22nd.