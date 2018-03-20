New England residents preparing for another round of heavy snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring officially started Tuesday afternoon and it kinda felt like it, but that’s about to change.

We’re expecting snow again Wednesday. It’ll be our fourth round of winter weather in the last few weeks.

22News spoke with some residents who said they’re not surprised, or bothered by it.

“Instead of getting into a light jacket instead your roof raking, it’s just wrong, but that’s the way it goes, but it’s New England,” said Peter Seedon of Southwick.

The average temperature for this time of year is the mid 40’s.