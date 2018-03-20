More than $350M up for grabs in Mega Millions jackpot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $377 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $225.7 million.

Tuesday’s night’s drawing will be the 21st since the jackpot last hit January 5, when a $450 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Florida.

22News spoke to one person buying a ticket Tuesday afternoon.

“Maybe put it in some kind of trust fund”, Jim McCarthy told 22News when asked what he would do if he won the jackpot. “Then I’d shop around for different charities that I could give it to because I really don’t need that much to live on.”

You can get the winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing on 22News at 11PM.