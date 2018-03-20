Missouri mom finds bomb on porch

(KSHB) Missouri’s St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after a woman found a bomb on her front porch.

Alexis Washington was up late with her newborn daughter and young son when she heard a loud pop and saw a flash of red light. When she came outside to check it out, she found the bomb on her porch.

“The cop told me then that the propane tank was leaking, there was ammunition on top of it with a paper towel that was lit on fire,” Washington said.

St. Joseph Police Captain Jeff Wilson said the bomb was definitely homemade, and the porch was doused with kerosene.

