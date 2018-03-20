MGM shares update on Springfield casino at cocktail event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Guests had the opportunity to get a progress update on the MGM Springfield casino Tuesday night.

The Springfield Regional Chamber hosted an event at City Stage.

22News spoke with MGM Springfield President and C.O.O. Mike Mathis who said there will be fine dining and ample opportunities to shop at the Casino complex.

“There’s more to come but we recently talked about a full F&B program including our celebrity chef Micheal Mena,” Mathis told 22News. “As well as Chandler steakhouse and some of the other venues. Some of our retail announcements are really exciting, top golf and Indian motorcycles to name a few.”

Mathis also said to expect more announcements about amenities that will be on campus once MGM Springfield opens.