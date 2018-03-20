Massachusetts lawmaker wants ‘General Hooker Entrance’ sign changed

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts lawmaker is calling for a state house entrance sign honoring a civil war general to be taken down.

As tourists walk by the state house main entrance, some often take a picture and get a laugh pointing at the sign above that reads “General Hooker Entrance.” Some associate the name with the slang term for prostitute.

Despite being named after Civil War General Jospeh Hooker, Brockton State Representative Michelle DuBois said the General Hooker entrance sign is “out of context.”

R U a “General Hooker”? Of course not! Yet the main entrance of the Mass State House says otherwise.#Metoo it’s not all about rape & harassment but also women’s dignity A “funny” double entendres misrepresented as respect for a long dead general?

1 Keep statue

2 Take sign down pic.twitter.com/3H67dRXAzN — Michelle DuBois (@RepDuBois) March 14, 2018

She took to Twitter, saying the sign is a double entendre “misrepresented as respect for a long dead general.”

DuBois said she’s seen teenage boys tease girls about being “general hookers” as they wait in line to get into the state house.

Her proposal: add Hooker’s first name to the entrance or change the entrance name altogether.

Governor Baker believes Hooker deserves to be honored, but said he’s open to discussion if the legislature thinks it’s appropriate to change the sign.