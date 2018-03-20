Massachusetts doctors intensify focus on opioid epidemic crisis

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As the nation struggles with the deadly opioid epidemic, Massachusetts doctors are intensifying the focus on the crisis.

No community is immune to the opioid overdose crisis, which is why the Massachusetts Medical Society is asking the public to know how to obtain and use Naloxone.

“If you have a family member that has an opioid addiction, you can have that on hand in case something happens to them worse case scenario,” South Hadley Fire Captain, Jim Pula said.

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.It can be sprayed into the nose, and works within two minutes. The Hadley Fire Department always keeps Naloxone on hand.

Although Naloxone may be a life saving procedure, it’s not a substitute for calling 911 immediately.

“You need to call 911 because even though you are administering it and you feel like this person is coming down from the overdose, you still need to get medical professionals there,” Pula said.

Naloxone is available at most pharmacies, however, some people see disadvantages to the medication.

“If you consider yourself as an adult and you are going to make the choice to do drugs, there is also a consequences to that action,” Beverly resident, Brandon Downey said. “Why should we be spend taxpayer dollars on kind of feeding into their habits?”

The Massachusetts Medical society believes the more people who have Naloxone, the more lives can be saved. They say there should be no stigma attached to asking your doctor about the use of Naloxone.