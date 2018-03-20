Mass to receive $11.5-million for conservation and outdoor recreation

WASHINGTON, (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of the Interior announced $11,505,547 in funding to Massachusetts for state conservation and outdoor recreation projects. The money comes from $1.1 billion in annual national funding going to state wildlife agencies from revenues generated by the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration (PRDJ) acts.

Massachusetts will receive $3,519,175 in Sport Fish Restoration funds and $7,986,372 in Wildlife Restoration funds. The funds are created from excise taxes paid by the hunting, shooting, boating and angling industries on firearms, bows and ammunition and sport fishing tackle, some boat engines, and small engine fuel, and will be distributed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Learn more about the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR).

State-by-state listings of the final Fiscal Year 2018 apportionment of Wildlife Restoration Program funds can be found here and the Sport Fish Restoration Program funds here.