Marijuana plants, products found inside Belchertown home during fire

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Belchertown man who police say left his home before firefighters found marijuana and unknown powders in his apartment.

According to Belchertown Police Detective John Raymer, approximately 60 marijuana plants, various unknown powders, and contained chemicals were discovered on the second floor of 39 Depot Street Monday. Police officers and firefighters were called to the residence at 6:42 p.m. that night for a structure fire.

Raymer said that after informing the first floor resident of the fire, the occupant of the second floor left the area. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Anti-Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at the apartment after midnight Tuesday and allegedly found 34 marijuana plants, 3 evidence bags of marijuana, 41 vials of homemade marijuana concentrate, and other evidence.

The resident is facing several charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana and manufacturing marijuana concentrate by liquid or gas.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.