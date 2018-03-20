Lost for a Lifetime: Cat gone since 2004 returns

(WPTV) A cat lost during Hurricane Jeanne in 2004 has made its way back to its owner in Florida.

Thomas Jr., also known as T2, showed up at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast two weeks ago.

“He was just found on the street. He had fleas, he was skinny,” said Sarah Fisher.

After checking his microchip, T2 was returned to his owner, Perry Martin.

“As soon as I looked at that face, I knew exactly who he was. A little bit older, kind of like me,” said Martin.

The Humane Society says T2’s journey shows the importance of micro chipping and keeping it updated.

