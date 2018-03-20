Inconsistent weather this winter affecting trees and plants

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – While it might be the first day of Spring, we have seen our fair share of temperature swings this winter.

If you’ve noticed some trees budding or flowers sprouting, it’s because of the warmer weather we had earlier this winter.

Some bulb plants have already started to pop through he ground and started to grow. The unseasonably warm weather we experienced in February confused some of the flowers and trees. But most of the vegetation around our area has not been affected or damaged.

“Most of our plants are still asleep and they are not going to be bothered by these temperature swings,” said Hadley Garden Center Manager Dan Ziomek. “If we had a longer period of warm weather than we’d be in trouble.”

Hadley Garden Center is starting to get some vegetation from down south which has already budded like peaches and plumb trees. They are keeping those inside the greenhouse for protection.

They are starting to see an uptick is sales as more people are itching for the warmer weather to settle in.