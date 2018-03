AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam firefighters worked during the early morning hours to put out a fire at a home on Suffield Street.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Suffield Street (Route 75) at around 12:30 A.M. When our 22News crew got there, we saw firefighters breaking windows open on the second floor to help release the smoke.

Information on the cause of the fire or whether there were any injuries was not immediately available from the Agawam Fire Department.