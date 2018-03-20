Former furniture building demolished in Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A 19th century furniture building was demolished in downtown Shelburne Falls.

Shelburne Falls residents watched the Former Singley’s Furniture Building come crashing down Tuesday.

Built in the late 1800s, the Singley’s Furniture Store was in operation for 67 years before the family sold the building in 2014.

Current Co-Owner of the building Josh Simpson told 22News they initially wanted to renovate the building, but chose to tore it down after it was deemed structurally unsafe.

“The Singley’s had been here for a long time and it’s really part of the old downtown when we had bread and butter stores here,” Andrew Baker, chair of the Shelburne Select Board told 22News. “We’ll have to just see what makes sense going forward.”

Simpson told 22News the future of the site is unclear. He said they want to build a new building with retail space and five apartments, but they haven’t been able to acquire state funding to do it.

Simpson added that they wanted to demolish the building before tourism season picks up.