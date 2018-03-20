Viewer video sent to Report It by Philip.

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Red Fox Drive in Feeding Hills.

The road is blocked off by Agawam police while firefighters put out the fire.

Agawam Police Sgt. Gruska told 22News the fire started in the garage, but eventually spread to the house. He said everyone inside the home was able to get out without any injuries.

When our 22News crew got there, we could see a car on fire. Photos sent in by a viewer via ReportIt show heavy black smoke coming from the area of the fire at around 11:30 a.m.

22News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

