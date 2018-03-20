Father of ‘The Voice’ contestant says his daughter is always a winner to him

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts singing sensation moved one step closer to national stardom on Monday night.

22News was there as Brynn Cartelli gathered with her friends at Longmeadow High School to watch her win the battle round. She’s got a long way to go before she becomes The Voice but her father, Damon Cartelli, told 22News that she’s already won in his eyes.

Damon said Brynn would sing in her crib at an age when most kids could only cry. He told us Brynn’s journey into the spotlight was unexpected.

“She got an e-mail last year from a casting agency and we looked at it and said there is no way this is real,” Damon explained. “So we did some research and said, ‘Geez, it is real; they found her on YouTube.’ So we called them and they said ‘We would like to invite you down to a private casting in New York.'”

He also told 22News musical genes are in the family, but that they skipped a generation: Brynn’s grandfather could play any instrument while her grandmother was a classically train pianist from Julliard.

Damon Cartelli is the President of Father’s & Son’s Auto group in West Springfield.

Brynn’s coach on The Voice is Kelly Clarkson.

22News will continue to follow her journey. The next episode of The Voice airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday right here on 22News.