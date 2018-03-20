“Fairytale” treehouse filled with child porn

(KING) A Mill Creek, Washington man is accused of hiding images of child pornography in a remote, fairytale-like treehouse in Snoqualmie National Forest. Thousands more images and videos were allegedly found at his home.

According to FBI probable cause documents, a Department of Natural Resources employee set out to find the cabin that hikers had long rumored about. He found it in November 2016. It had a porch, windows, front door, and was built about eight feet off the ground.

The worker found child pornography on the walls, as well as photos of fairy-like figures, according to the probable cause documents. A King County sheriff’s detective later went back to the cabin with the employee and found an envelope with more photos that contained some fictional images, but also photos of naked or scantily-clad young girls.

The detective described the cabin as “an elaborate treehouse that resembled a fairy or gingerbread house.”

There was no indication of who built the cabin, but FBI investigators took several items to check for fingerprints and DNA, according to the documents.

