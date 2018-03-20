Dynasty – Poor Little Rich Girl Trailer

(CW) – Mommy knows best. Dynasty is new on Friday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

In the wake of a sudden Carrington death, Blake’s (Grant Show) temper pushes Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) to make a bold decision regarding their marriage. Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) feud with Jeff (Sam Adegoke) goes public, forcing her to rely on her faux-husband, Liam (guest star Adam Huber), for support. Steven (James Mackay) processes his grandfather’s sordid past and decides how he wants to spend his future.

Rafael de la Fuente, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star. Jenna Richman and Ali Adler wrote the episode, directed by Kenny Leon (#116). The episode airs on March 23, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with DYNASTY online:

Like DYNASTY on Facebook: facebook.com/DynastyOnTheCW

Follow DYNASTY on Twitter: twitter.com/cw_dynasty

Follow DYNASTY on Instagram: instagram.com/cw_dynasty

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/