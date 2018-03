HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – In a revealing interview, pop icon Demi Lovato speaks out about her past struggles, her sobriety, and her fight to inspire and help her fans.

And, Dr. Phil and Demi take part in her new project, bringing mental health awareness to people across the country.

"I was searching for something to numb me out, and to fit in." #DrPhil https://t.co/vjowB0vKm6 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 20, 2018

.@ddlovato battled addiction, eating disorders, bipolar disorder, and self-harm for years. Now six years sober, the Grammy-nominated singer and actress is on a mission to help others. #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/NRsYgAKgFZ — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 20, 2018