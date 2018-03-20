Dog reunites with family years after owner died

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven family has been reunited with their mother’s dog years after she passed away, and the story is even more incredible than it sounds.

Eleven years ago, Jeanie Rodgers adopted a Beagle from the SPCA that she named Hannah. After spending several years together, Jeanie went into an assisted living facility eight years ago and had to give Hannah away to a new family. In 2015, her battle with Alzheimer’s came to an end and she passed away.

On Friday, March 9, 2018, Jeanie’s son Scott Rodgers learned Hannah had been turned in to Polk County Animal Control. The microchip was listed as Jeanie’s name and information, so Animal Control Specialist Lynn Davidson worked to track down any relatives they could find. Scott went to Animal Control and sure enough, there was Hannah, his mom’s beloved pup.

Scott contacted the family that took in Hannah and learned she had gotten out about two years ago and they saw Hannah get hit by a car and run away.

After six years with a foster family and nearly two years on her own, through Hurricane Irma and who knows what else she faced, Hannah is back home with the Rodgers family.

“We’re pretty sure mom had something to do with it as well. Thank you for reuniting us with a piece of my mom. We will love Hannah and care for Hannah just as she did,” Scott Rodgers said. “We cannot thank Supervisor Pam Waldron, Lynn Davidson, and the staff at Animal Control enough for making this miracle happen.”