Deerfield PD: Officers at elementary school no cause for alarm

DEERFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield Police were called to Deerfield Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of an unknown person in the building.

According to a post on the Deerfield Police Department Facebook page , at approximately 2 p.m., staff received a report from a student of an unknown male in a bathroom.

The school then went into a shelter in place while officers and staff investigated the claim. Deerfield police said the student admitted the claim was made up as officers and a state police trooper searched the school.

Normal activity was resumed for the rest of the day at the school.