Chicopee PD: Man pulled out machete during argument over car crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly pulled out a machete during an argument on Exchange Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 54-year-old Michael Rivera has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident.

Wilk said Rivera followed a Toyota from Center Street to Exchange Street after he was told the car had hit his parked Cadillac. An argument between Rivera and the occupants in the Toyota ensued in the area of 229 Exchange Street, at which point Wilk says Rivera took a machete out of his truck, and began waiving it yelling “You don’t know who I am!”

When officers got there, the driver of the Toyota said he did not know he struck a car as he left the lot on Center Street, but would have stopped if he had known.

Wilk said Rivera was arrested after the machete was found in the trunk of his Cadillac.