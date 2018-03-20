Charlemont waiting on state approval for a 3 percent tax on outdoor recreation

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP)- Charlemont is home to some of New England’s best outdoor recreational activities.

You can ski at Berkshire East in the winter, and go white white rafting in the Deerfield River in the summer.

“Not a bad drive up I-91, or take the scene route down the back roads, there is something in all seasons,” said Jean Zimmer of Northampton.

Charlemont voters approved a 3 percent tax on outdoor recreation last May. The tax was approved by the State Senate Monday,

Whether its skiing, biking, or white water rafting, Berkshire East has a lot to offer when it comes to outdoor recreation. The ski resort said the tax would help them support the town and ensure this region continues to thrive.

“As we bring in more people to this area along with the other great recreation companies that we have, we need to support the town to get some of the resources that they need,” said Gabe Porter-Henry, Director of Marketing at Berkshire East.

Charlemont SelectBoard Vice Chair Beth Bandy told 22News money from the tax would go into a general fund. Town residents would determine how the money would be used at town meeting.

Charlemont’s outdoor tax bill now head back to the house. If its approved, it’ll just need Governor Baker’s signature to become law.