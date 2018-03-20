Austin-bound package explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio

SCHERTZ, Texas (KXAN) – A package exploded at a FedEx distribution center northeast of San Antonio shortly after midnight. NBC’s Pete Williams is reporting investigators have a “pretty good indication” that the package was bound for Austin, where four other package bombings have occurred in the past three weeks.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on scene at the facility in Schertz, Texas on the 9900 block of Doerr Lane. ATF says no one was seriously injured.

Schertz police say the package was in the sorting area of the facility. The explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. and about 75 employees were there at the time. Officials said the medium-sized package had metal and nails inside it.

FedEx released a statement on the incident, saying “We can confirm that a single package exploded while in a FedEx Ground sortation facility early this morning. One team member is being treated for minor injuries. We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. We are not providing any additional specific information about this package at this time.”

Federal agents say this package may be linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber in Austin. Schertz is about 75 miles southwest of Austin.

The latest attack in that city was Sunday night, in which two men in their 20s were hurt when they set off a tripwire that detonated a bomb. Three other package explosions in the past three weeks have killed two people and hurt two others.