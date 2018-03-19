Westfield State EMT students participate in mass casualty training

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University EMT students took part in a mass casualty drill with local hospitals, fire and police departments Monday night.

The university partnered with Baystate Health to teach students about responding to mass-casualty incidents.

Each semester, EMT’s in training participate in mass casualty training.

Monday night’s practice scenario involved a generator malfunction on campus, resulting in an explosion.

Between students, emergency personnel, and patients set up for the scenario, about 100 people participated in Monday night’s mass casualty incident.

“We are experiencing more and more events like this in the world today,” director of the Westfield State EMT program Michael Tryon told 22News. “We here at the university are feeling strongly here that it is important to step up that particular training to the level of incidents that our students and folks are experiencing in the world.”

Students practiced responding to injuries like amputations and impalement that would have resulted from an explosion.