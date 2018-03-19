Westfield city councilor and residents advocating for clean drinking water

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield City Councilor and residents are writing to members of congress, advocating for clean drinking water.

City Councilor Dan Allie is writing letters to help Westfield obtain Environmental Service Agreement from the Air Force.

This clean water push comes after Westfield shut down a third well due to high levels of contaminants.

“Especially cause Westfield there seems to be a lot of younger generations growing up around here, that’s what it seems like,” Wesfield resident Cameron Mcculloch told 22News. “So especially if they’re drinking this water and they’re trying to stay healthy, definitely should be a concern.”

Westfield has already filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against three manufacturers of aqueous film forming foam, known as firefighting foam, used by Barnes Air National Guard Base and Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.