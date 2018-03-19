Warmer weather still out of reach as spring begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is the first day of Spring, but the recent cold weather has many people wondering when it will start to warm up.

The average temperature for this time of year is in the mid 40s. Monday’s forecast was below average, but the rest of the week and the weekend looks to be mainly average.

Bob Carney of Springfield told 22News what he’s most looking forward to this spring.

“Fishing, baseball, walking in the park. All the good things that come in the spring,” Carney told 22News.

Unfortunately for anyone looking forward to warmer weather, it doesn’t seem to be getting out of the 40s anytime in the next week.

