Victims of deadly fire on Belmont Ave in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man and young children who died in Sunday’s fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Sunday.

According to Hampden DA spokesman Jim Leydon, Aden Abdakadr, 2-year-old Ahmed Ahmed, and 1-year-old Fatumo Ahmed were killed in the fire.

Leyden said it is believed that Abdakadr is the father of the two children who died.

Springfield fire and police departments are still looking into the cause of the fire, along with Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s and Hampden DA’s Offices.

