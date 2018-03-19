The Gray House celebrates 30 years of helping people living in poverty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people showed up Monday night at the The Greek Cultural Center in Springfield to support The Gray House.

The annual spaghetti supper helps raise money for people living in poverty by providing them food, adult education, and after school programs for children through The Gray House.

The Gray House has been supporting people living in poverty for 30 years and assisted nearly 8,000 people last year.

22News spoke with the executive director of The Gray House, Tresa Liberti on why this event is such a big deal.

“We have people who come to use our services, we have donors, we have volunteers, everyone comes out for this. We are hoping to raise over 20 thousand dollars this year,” Liberti said.

Liberti also told 22News this year’s spaghetti supper honored St. Micheal’s Parish in East Longmeadow and Knights of Columbus Council 9960 for their support over the past 27 years.