Springfield men arrested in Connecticut after firearms found in car

DANBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested after Connecticut State Police allegedly found guns in the car they were riding in on Sunday.

According to Connecticut State Police, 37-year-old Robert Ruiz and 24-year-old Hector Martinez, both of Springfield, have been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. Ruiz was also charged with alteration of firearm identification.

Ruiz and Martinez were passengers in a car that was pulled over by state police on I-84W in Danbury for speeding. Troopers allegedly could smell a strong marijuana odor coming from the car, at which point one of the men stated he had smoked marijuana and that he hand blunts in the car.

State police seized blunts and a small bag of marijuana in addition to three firearms.

Both Martinez and Ruiz were released after posting bond and are scheduled to return to Danbury for court on April 3.

The driver of the car was issued an infraction for the speeding violation and released.