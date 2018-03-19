South Hadley considering building a dog park on Mulligan Drive

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Planning Board is looking into the possibility of creating a dog park in town.

Planning Board Chairman Jeff Squire said he wants it built on a 1.5-acre piece of property located on Mulligan Drive, between “The Ledges” Golf Course and the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School.

The plan includes more than two dozen parking spaces and a shaded area. Resident Kathy Camp told 22News that there is a real need for a dog park in South Hadley.

“We have a lot of people walking dogs on properties they shouldn’t be on,” Camp explained. “We also have a lot of people in town who are in apartments who have dogs, so it would be great if they have a place for the dogs to go.”

There is a meeting about the dog park scheduled for Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.

The town is still organizing its plans for the project.