Riverdale – “Chapter Twenty-Nine: Primary Colors” Trailer

(CW) – In the aftermath of Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) newly announced plans for Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) resorts to drastic measures to voice his opposition.

After making her own big announcement, Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) friend Andy Cohen (guest star Andy Cohen) comes to town to lend a hand. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) goes against her parent’s wishes to keep a low profile when she decides to run for student council president.

Elsewhere, Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) arrives in Riverdale just as tensions between Fred (Luke Perry) and Archie (KJ Apa) reach a breaking point.

Finally, following a series of mysterious events, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) begins to fear that someone is out to get her.

Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by James DeWille (#216).

