Pregnant widow mourning husband who died trying to save their 2 sons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County DA’s office has identified the three people killed in a deadly fire in Springfield Sunday.



A man died trying to save his two young children, and he’s now being remembered by his pregnant widow and child who managed to escape.

“I saw a man carrying a baby out of the building, and the baby couldn’t breathe,” one Springfield resident told 22News. “They were giving it CPR In the back of a cruiser. I was in complete hysterics.”

The DA’s office said Aden Abdakadr, and his sons, 1-year-old Ahmed Ahmed and 2-year-old Fatumo Ahmed died in the fire.

Imam Wissam Abdul Baki of the Islamic Center of Western Massachusetts said several members of their community lost their lives or were injured in the fire.



Baki told 22News Abdakadr leaves a pregnant wife and another child.

“He is a hero,” said Baki. “He went to save his children, and he died for them. From the third floor, he hugged his child, and he jumped. This is love.”

Baki said another community member broke their spine and is paralyzed after trying to save their own child.



Jen Garutti of the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts said some of the families who’s apartments weren’t destroyed by the fire should be able to return home sometime this week.



The Islamic Center of Western Massachusetts said their community will come together to support the families torn apart by this fire.