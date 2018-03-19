Polish flag flying outside Chicopee City Hall for St. Joseph’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Polish flag is flying outside of Chicopee City Hall, in honor of St. Joseph’s Day.

The flag was raised during a ceremony Monday morning with Mayor Richard Kos.

The Polish community celebrates their heritage on St. Joseph’s Day, which is on March 19th.

Mayor Kos told 22News members of the Polish community honor their history, traditions, and heritage on this day, while celebrating contributions they’ve made to the city.

People are also known to wear red clothing to celebrate St. Joseph’s day.