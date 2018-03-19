Pet Corner: Squid

Name: Squid

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Guinea pig

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Color: Brown

Squid is a sweet-natured guinea pig who was brought to Dakin with her friends and cage mate Daisy. We will be adopting them out together because they’re such good pals. Both are a year old and female. Squid enjoys her “out of cage” time and being cuddled, and her person said her best traits were being “cute and cuddly.”

Guinea pig facts/tips:

· Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

· They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

· Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let her play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that she might chew on. Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

