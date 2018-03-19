New Pulse nightclub video released

(WESH) Prosecutors have released surveillance video shown to the jury hearing the case against Pulse gunman Omar Mateen’s widow, Noor Salman.

The surveillance video captures the moment Mateen shows up to Pulse nightclub to scope it out.

Mateen walks into the club, is carded and goes into the dance floor area. Club-goers can be seen dancing.

Mateen stands and watches.

At 1:53 a.m Mateen leaves the club to move his van around the corner, soon retrieving ammunition for his AR-15.

At 2:01 Mateen heads back inside.

It is clear that he is armed, and employees at the front of the club immediately react as Mateen moves into the dance floor.

Moments later, he would unleash his attack.

